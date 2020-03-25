Nia Sharma is staying home for her mom; who are you doing it for?

MUMBAI: Indian PM Narendra Modi called for a complete countrywide lockdown for the next 2 days until April 14 and help him fight the war against the COVID-19 crisis. Many hailed this and urged people to adhere to the constant requests for everyone's safety. However, despite several attempts, many people have seen flooding streets. They were seen panic shopping when the orders clearly stated that essential commodities will be made available during the lockdown.

Now, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account to share her views. Sharing a beautiful picture, the actress acknowledged that the time has come. However, she mentioned that this lockdown period is not a punishment.

In fact, Nia expressed that it is a time to charge your body batteries again as they must have drained out due to workloads. She urged people to preserve their energy and embrace this time.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla