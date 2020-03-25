News

Nia Sharma is staying home for her mom; who are you doing it for?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: Indian PM Narendra Modi called for a complete countrywide lockdown for the next 2 days until April 14 and help him fight the war against the COVID-19 crisis. Many hailed this and urged people to adhere to the constant requests for everyone's safety. However, despite several attempts, many people have seen flooding streets. They were seen panic shopping when the orders clearly stated that essential commodities will be made available during the lockdown.

Now, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account to share her views. Sharing a beautiful picture, the actress acknowledged that the time has come. However, she mentioned that this lockdown period is not a punishment.

In fact, Nia expressed that it is a time to charge your body batteries again as they must have drained out due to workloads. She urged people to preserve their energy and embrace this time.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Nia Sharma PM Narendra Modi COVID-19 Naagin 4 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here