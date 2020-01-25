Niaagin 4: Brinda finally admits she is Naagin; all set to take revenge

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 is getting interesting every passing day as the story is progressing. Just a few weeks back we came to know that Brinda (Nia Sharma) is the Icchadhari Naagin and not Nayantara (Jasmin Bhasin).

However, when her mother Manyata (Sayantani Ghosh) told the truth to her, she first refused to believe.

But now, in the latest promo, we see how Brinda believes to her mother and finally admits that she is the Icchadhari Naagin and will take revenge from the Parikh family for destroying her family.

Take a look at the promo:

The upcoming episodes of Naagin 4 will see lots of drama and many twists and turns which will leave the viewers shocked.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.