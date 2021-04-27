Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal of Anupama reveals the similarity between her real and reel character, talks about handling social media

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Along with Rupali and Sudhanshu the audiences also connect with the new generation story of Samar and Nandini and Kinjal and Toshu.

The story of Kinjal and Toshu is very relatable as the ups and downs in their relationship are common these days.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nidhi and asked what is the one similarity she sees between herself and her character and the one quality she would like to imbibe from Kinjal.

To which, the actress said that there are many similarities between Kinjal and Nidhi as in they both are independent and educated girls and know how to balance work and family.

She further said that the one quality she would like to imbibe from her is that of understanding and handling things.

Nidhi said that Kinjal as a character knows how to handle Baa, Anupama, and Toshu’s anger, so she would also want to be like in real life with her in-laws and husband when she marries.

We also asked her how she handles social media and trolls, to which Nidhi said that it’s a curse as nowadays, people are frequently on social media and want to show their good side to the world.

She says that even in BTS photos or videos, no one can see the hard work that goes into shooting these scenes. Actors work seven days a week. They don’t get weekends off.

And the good part of social media is that one can connect to people and share their feelings of happiness and sorrow with each other. It gives a platform to actors to connect to their fans, said the Anupama star.

