 Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal of Anupamaa relives her days of 2022

MUMBAI : Nidhi Shah is a known television actress and she rose to fame with her performance as Kinjal in Anupamaa.

Her character has become a household name and today she has a massive fan following.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and she keeps sharing posts about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

We are in the end of the year and finally, 2022 is coming to an end Nidhi shared a video where one can see the special moments of Nidhi throughout the year.

Where one can see some of the special scenes from Anupamaa and some good captures with her dog.

She shared the video and captioned is saying “2022 you were good, thank you for everything”

Well, these days in the serial Anupama, Kinjal, and Toshu are having problems and they aren’t on good terms but because if Part, Kinjal is living with him.

In the serial recently Kinjal was appreciated for her acting chops as the track was focussed on her.

These days the track of Anupamaa is focusing on the dilemma that Anupamaa is in as she is stuck between the Kapadia and the Shah family and is unable to take the decision.

The show this week also became number one and has great TRP ratings.

