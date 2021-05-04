Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal resumes Anupamaa; here's who is excited to perform scenes with her

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has always been high on drama.

We have seen how the entire family has shifted to the farmhouse.

Anupamaa had gone there to find Vanraj and with a series of events that followed there, the entire Shah family came to stay at the farmhouse.

Now that Anupamaa has come to know about her illness, she wants to live her life to the fullest.

She and Vanraj decide to get Samar and Nandini engaged and the entire family joins in for the celebration.

Well, we are seeing almost all the family members except for the few ones who are missing.

Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Arvind Vaidya and Tassnim Nerurkar.

While Aashish has been on a break ever since his father passed away, Nidhi and Tassnim had to take a break after they were tested Covid positive. Meanwhile, Arvind ji is away from the shoot due to the critical times due to pandemic.

However, after several days of break, Nidhi Shah has finally resumed the shoot.

We are sure she must be extremely excited to resume the shoot.

And there's one of Nidhi's co-star who has given her a warm welcome on the sets of Anupamaa. It's none other than Paras Kalnawat.

The actor posted a few pictures from the scenes of Samar and Nandini's engagement.

Take a look:

Paras also wrote that he is looking forward to his scenes with his onscreen bhabhi Kinjal.

Are you excited to see Kinjal aka Nidhi back in Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

