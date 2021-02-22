Nidhi Shah opens up on how Gujarati fever takes over on the sets of Anupamaa, says it feels homely

MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi is well-known for presenting amazing shows and Anupamaa is the latest one from his list which has managed to strike a chord with the audiences.

The lead role is played by seasoned actress Rupali Ganguly who is doing total justice to Anupamaa's character.

Apart from Rupali, the show has many amazing actors like Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, Arvind Vaidya, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Anagha Bhosale who are seen in pivotal roles.

A team of great actors has come together to provide a wholesome of entertainment which is one of the major reasons behind Anupamaa's popularity.

All the actors have received a lot of appreciation for their performances, Nidhi being one of them.

The actress is seen as Kinjal Dave on the show and winning hearts with her presence.

Well, Nidhi being a Gujarati herself is enjoying every bit of this role.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Nidhi got candid about her role and revealed if it was difficult for her to get into the skin of the character.

Nidhi said, "No, it was quite easygoing. I don't have that tonality of a Gujarati and the same goes with the show. It was easy, I felt homely."

The actress further revealed, "Whenever we are not shooting, everyone is talking in Gujarati. Tassnim Nerurkar (Rakhi Dave), Alpana Buch (Leela) all speak in proper Gujarati."

Nidhi went on to praise all the co-stars of the show and said, "They all are such nice people and I never feel bored. I always love talking to them."

