Nidhi Shah practices dance at home for her upcoming wedding sequence in the show Kartik Purnima

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s recently launched show Kartik Purnima has managed to keep the audience hooked with various twists and turns. The show features Poulomi Das, Harsh Nagar and Kavita Ghai as lead roles.

As viewers have witnessed Sumrit’s and Shanaya’s (Chirag Mahbubani and Nidhi Shah) grand haldi and sangeet sequences, the cast and crew of the show have promised to soon showcase an even more grand and exciting wedding sequence.

Sources mentioned that as the shoot for the show has stopped as precautionary measures for COVID-19 the talented actress Nidhi Shah has continued to work from home. Sources mentioned the telly star is practicing her various dance steps at home in order to keep up the plan for the upcoming wedding sequence.

Kudos to the work spirit Nidhi Shah…