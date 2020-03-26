News

Nidhi Shah practices dance at home for her upcoming wedding sequence in the show Kartik Purnima

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 02:25 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s recently launched show Kartik Purnima has managed to keep the audience hooked with various twists and turns. The show features Poulomi Das, Harsh Nagar and Kavita Ghai as lead roles.

As viewers have witnessed Sumrit’s and Shanaya’s (Chirag Mahbubani and Nidhi Shah) grand haldi and sangeet sequences, the cast and crew of the show have promised to soon showcase an even more grand and exciting wedding sequence.

Sources mentioned that as the shoot for the show has stopped as precautionary measures for COVID-19 the talented actress Nidhi Shah has continued to work from home. Sources mentioned the telly star is practicing her various dance steps at home in order to keep up the plan for the upcoming wedding sequence.

Kudos to the work spirit Nidhi Shah…

Tags Star Bharat Kartik Purnima Purnima Kartik Soni Poulomi Das Harsh Nagar Mohit Chauhan Nidhi Shah TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here