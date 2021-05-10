Nidhi Shah : Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with!

MUMBAI: The second wave of COVID has affected the country much worse than the first one. The lack of oxygen cylinders, surge in cases, and the increasing number of deaths, is taking a toll on everyone. Though taking precautions is the best way to fight this battle, it is also important to keep a positive mindset too. "Anupamaa" actress Nidhi Shah, who recently recovered from COVID, shared that she has stopped watching the news.

"I am keeping myself occupied by just talking to my close ones daily on a video call. I watch all the happy and funny shows on Netflix and listen to songs and dance on it, so this what I am doing right now. I feel blessed that I am staying with my family and chilling with them. I am just trying to avoid the news, and I know it’s not good outside with all that is happening but I just tend to avoid it and focus on the good," she said.

Nidhi is currently not shooting on-location but shot for a couple of scenes on her phone. When asked about the precautions she is going to take once she resumes shoot, she said, "I am going to take extra precautions. I am going to be more careful health-wise because post-COVID your body falls weak and you tend to feel sleepy, so right now I am just hoping to get back to work soon and take extra care, sleep on time, eat proper food, wear my mask as much as I can and try to motivate people."

The young actress is all praise for her producer Rajan Shahi and said he used to personally call to check on her health. "He is the best producer I have ever worked with. He is doing his level best and giving more than 100 percent to his team because it takes an effort to take care of the entire unit of not just one show but four shows," she said. "He is taking care of everybody and has always been there for all of us through thick and thin, even if we felt sick. He is trying to give the best to the audience and entertain them. I feel happy and blessed that I am doing such a wonderful show, and it’s all because of Rajan Shahi. I thank him every day," Nidhi concluded.