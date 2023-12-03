Niharika Chouksey reveals her favourite team in WPL is Delhi Capitals

TV actress Niharika Chouksey, who is currently seen playing the titular role in the fictional drama 'Faltu', shared her love for cricket and also revealed her favourite team from the Women's Premier League (WPL).
Niharika

MUMBAI : TV actress Niharika Chouksey, who is currently seen playing the titular role in the fictional drama 'Faltu', shared her love for cricket and also revealed her favourite team from the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The first-ever Women's Premier League is a major event and a great opportunity for women cricketers. It consists of five teams including, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz.

Niharika considers Delhi Capitals as her favourite team and captain of India Women's National Cricket Team, Harampreet Kaur as one of the most inspiring cricketers and a great batsman.

In the show, Niharika is playing the role of a girl Faltu, who dreams of becoming a successful cricketer and thus she somewhere relates her on-screen character with the ace women cricketer also.

She said: "The team I cheer for is Delhi Capitals and my favourite player is Harampreet Kaur. She is a great batsman just like Faltu and I like her attitude and the way she carries herself and I feel so grateful that I have this opportunity and medium to inspire and influence other girls to play cricket. I have received so many messages from girls saying they started playing cricket after watching the show 'Faltu'."

Niharika has been part of films such as 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' in which she played the character of Swara Bhasker's daughter, and she was also seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', playing the sister of Nushrratt Bharuccha. Now, she is playing the lead in 'Faltu' which is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like 'Faltu' with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

The actress further shared what are the qualities in women cricketers that motivates her and added: "I think the quality I would like to imbibe from the women cricketers is their confidence in their game. Best wishes to all the teams, make the best one win."

'Faltu' airs on Star Plus.

Source : Ians 

