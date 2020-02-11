Nikhil Arya files complaint against Ankit Mohan for this reason

MUMBAI: Nikhil Arya and Ankit Mohan are currently seen in Haiwan on Zee TV. Recently, Nikhil filed a non-cognizable complaint against Ankit for threatening him and his family, and using abusive and vulgar language.

Ankit was apparently upset because their co-actor Gayathiri Iyer had stopped talking to him. He believed that Nikhil had spoken ill about him to her. He thus called Nikhil and abused him. He even sent several abusive messages, after which Nikhil approached the police.

Nikhil said, 'Initially, I thought that it was just another bull on steroids. But when his abusive messages and voice notes went on for almost two days, I realised that he wasn’t in a normal state of mind. And then, he crossed all limits when he used the most derogatory language for the women in my house. That’s when I decided to take action.'

Ankit admitted that he sent the messages in anger. The actor told BT, 'I was upset as he spoke ill about me with Gayathiri because of which she stopped talking to me. I have worked hard to reach where I am and don’t appreciate anyone casting aspersions on my character. Yes, I lost my cool and in a fit of anger, abused him.'

