Niki Walia shares throwback photo with Varun Badola

MUMBAI: Niki Walia recently walked down memory lane with Varun Badola. She shared a picture of both of them clad in woolen clothes during the days of their show, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani. The show was way ahead of its time in terms of content.

The duo's chemistry was appreciated by the audience. Take a look at the picture here.

The show focused on the romance between an older woman and a young man, who get married! The users were in awe on seeing this post and dropped comments such as, 'You were a wonder woman in Astitva. Both my parents and I used to love watching the show. You were immensely graceful in it. I still see you in the same light. Thanks to Instagram. Can't believe I am interacting directly with one of my favourite actors. And the fact that you reply too, it makes my fan girl moment even priceless. Wish to get clicked with you someday.'

Credits: TOI