Nikita Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin’s look as NAAGIN are IDENTICAL!

MUMBAI: Call it regressive or promoting superstitious beliefs! The genre of supernatural shows is and has always been a hit among the masses. And the makers have added the 'demand v/s supply' motto to their rulebook.

From Manmohini, Laal Ishq, Nazar to Divya Drishti, supernatural shows are riding high on success. And with this, Dangal TV has also forayed into the popular genre with  Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. Nikita Sharma who plays the titular role in the show looks ravishing in the look. She can be seen spotting hues of white with jewelry and make-up that makes her look apt as a Naagin.

And looks like the show is set to get a tough competition as Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 will soon hit the television screens.

What caught our attention is that Jasmin Bhasin’s look as Naagin is quite similar to Nikita’s look.

Jasmin too is seen wearing shades of white. In fact, the entire look of both actresses looks quite identical.

Well, we can’t decide who looks better as Naagin? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

