Nikita Sharma bids adieu to Phir Laut Aayi... Naagin; posts a heartfelt message

MUMBAI: Phir Laut Aayi Naagin on Dangal TV has been quite appreciated by the viewers.

TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the show. The first season will soon end paving way for Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin 2 wherein Ankit Narang and Heena Parmar will play the lead roles.

Actress Nikita Sharma played the role of Shivani and Nandani in the first edition of the show, and since the show will soon end, Nikita took to social media to thank the viewers and express her gratitude for the opportunity.

She wrote: Thank you everyone for giving your heart to Shivani and Nandani for appreciating me as Nagin Everything that has a beginning has an ending. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Nagin on screen it was beautiful journey .Thank you @nikhilsinhaa and @ sohannasinha (you are the adorable soul) for giving me opportunity to explore Shivani and Nandani in me...I am glad that I got this opportunity. thank you everyone for so much love And all the Edits..it means world to me #fanLove Much love to all the #nikitians # phirlautaayinaagin #Gratitude

