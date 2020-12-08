Nikita Sharma roped in for Tanginite Productions' next digital venture!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. With the wave of the OTT medium there has been a sea change in the preferences of what people want to watch and there are distinguished projects being launched along with a plethora of streaming platforms coming into existence too.

Soon, there will be a new webseries in store for the viewers based on the youth. It would revolve around how and what the youth thinks and the way they act in their day to day life on various topics. The show will revolve around the central character of Laila for which actress Nikita Sharma has been roped in.

The project is helmed by Tanginite Productions which will launch it on its OTT streaming platform.

Nikita has been seen in shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan on Life OK, Kavita in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur on Colors TV and Archana in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in the past.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Gracy Goswami, Pranali Rathod & Anchal Sahu to play the female leads in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV )