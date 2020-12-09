Nikita Sharma shares her travel plans to shoot her upcoming projects!

MUMBAI: Seen in shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan on Life OK, Kavita in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur on Colors TV and Archana in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Nikita Sharma has come a long way in her career.

The actress was last seen in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal on television but looks like she is exploring opportunities on the digital medium too.

In conversation with Nikita, she shared, “Well, I am shooting for a webseries but due to the lockdown, we stopped shooting and I was spending time with my family. Now that we have resumed shooting, I am back in town. I will also be going to Thailand for an international film shoot early next year. I am looking forward to shooting soon.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she will make Arshi Khan’s life hell, claims that the latter has not seen her hatred yet