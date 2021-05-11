Nikki Tamboli appreciates Tejasswi Prakash from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The makers are set to roll out the eleventh season of the show. The team has already reached Cape Town for the shoot. (Read here: Here’s why Karishma Tanna DESERVES to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 10! )

Contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Sana Maqbul, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi are a few popular names who will be seen in the eleventh season of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli received immense love and appreciation for her stint in the show. She secured the place of the second runner-up in the show, much to her surprise. Right after her stint in the show, she became a household name and paparazzi's favourite. She recently won the battles against COVID-19.

During her interviews before going abroad, Nikki mentioned that she loved how Tejasswi Prakash performed in the previous season of the show.

Talking about the same, Nikki said, “I really liked Tejasswi’s performance. She didn’t give up and put forth a great competition. I remember the way she performed the wax task. It was burning her, but she didn’t give up and continued to perform the task. I also want to have the same willpower to finish the tasks.”

Are you excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Karishma Tanna was pranked by Rohit Shetty and the contestants )