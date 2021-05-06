Nikki Tamboli decides to NOT opt out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after her brother’s demise, posts a heartfelt message

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update from the world of television.

Nikki Tamboli is among the first few confirmed contestants on the show. The actress is going through an emotional turmoil as she lost her elder brother after months of him being unwell. Nikki was extremely close to her brother, and she is trying hard to come to terms with the irreparable loss that she and her family are facing.

Amidst the tragedy, there have been many speculations on Nikki’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Fans and well wishers were confused about whether Nikki will still take up this opportunity.

Well, the strong fighter that Nikki is, she has yet again proved how unbeatable her spirit is. She has announced that she will take up the opportunity as her brother was extremely excited about her being a part of the show.

Nikki took to Instagram and posted a long note expressing her thoughts and contemplation regarding her participation in KKK11. In the post, she mentioned that her family is always her priority, but given the fact that her brother was keen on watching her perform and slay it in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she decided to be a part of the show. Nikki mentioned that she can’t express her emotions and pain in words. She stated that her family is supporting her in her descision.

Have a look at Nikki’s post.

