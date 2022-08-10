Nikki Tamboli jets off to Europe for a fun vacation, check out her stunning pics

MUMBAI :Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show, the actress surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss, leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing the sympathy card despite receiving negative comments.

She has also been part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and was a tough competitor.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli opens up about dealing with stress; says, “I was dying inside…”

Nikki has a massive fan following and loves to share little sneak peeks from her life with her online family. The stunning actress has now jetted off to Europe for a fun vacation and her pictures will surely make you feel like taking the next flight there. Check out her stunning pictures and videos here;

On the work front, Nikki impressed fans in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was last seen in the music video Chhori.



What do you think of Nikki’s pictures?



Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar