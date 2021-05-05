Nikki Tamboli opens up about competing with Rahul Vaidya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says she is not aware of his adventurous side

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli shot to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss season 14.

The actress' career has been on a roll ever since. Nikki's kitty is full of some exciting projects ever since she participated in Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame

She was one of the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, and Rubina Dilaik among others. Nikki had also engaged in several fights with many contestants on the show.

Well, after entertaining viewers for several weeks in the Bigg Boss house, she is all set to be back with a bang in another popular reality show.

Nikki will be seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is great news for her fans.

Well, we all know that two of ex Bigg Boss 14 contestants, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla, are also going to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

While Nikki considers Abhinav as her best friend and support system, her equation with Rahul is not great, and we have seen that in Bigg Boss as the duo was constantly at loggerheads.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Nikki was asked about competing with Rahul and how her equation has changed with him now.

Nikki said, ''He had definitely helped me a lot in Bigg Boss house. I don't have that kind of strong enmity with him. He has always tried his best to support me whenever he could.''

Talking about her competition with Rahul, Nikki further added, ''I have no idea how brave and adventurous he is. But I think it is going to be quite tough for everyone. I have heard that this season would be the toughest of all, so I am very scared but equally excited.''

Take a look.

Stay tuned to Tellyhakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli reveals who her toughest competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi is, speaks about what she is afraid of.