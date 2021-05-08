Nikki Tamboli reveals what makes her bond with Abhinav and Rubina so special

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli shot to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 14.

The actress' career has been on a roll ever since. Nikki's kitty is full of exciting projects ever since she participated in Bigg Boss.

She was one of the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, and Rubina Dilaik among others. Nikki had also indulged in several fights with many contestants on the show.

ALSO READ: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame

The actress recently experienced a tragic loss in her life after losing her 29-year-old brother Jatin due to COVID.

However, Nikki has stayed strong and decided to move on. The actress has left for Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki's fans are extremely excited for the same.

Well, we all know that Nikki has got great company on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla is also a part of the show.

Nikki is great friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav.

In one of her interviews, Nikki was asked what makes her bond with Rubina and Abhinav special.

Nikki said that they understand and respect each other a lot.

The actress recollected the moment she tested COVID positive and posted the same on Instagram. Abhinav called her within few seconds to check on her.

Nikki reveals that she likes how Abhinav and Rubina care for her and are always there for her.

The trio respects each other's time and situations, and there's nothing forceful in their friendship. That keeps their bond intact.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli opens up about competing with Rahul Vaidya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says she is not aware of his adventurous side