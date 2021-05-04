Nikki Tamboli’s brother passes away after battling COVID and other health complications

MUMBAI: The entire nation is fighting the second wave of COVID-2019, and all sectors in the nation are badly affected.

Many people are losing their lives owing to this virus, and the government and doctors are working hard to manage this situation.

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, lost her brother this morning owing to COVID.

The actress lost her elder brother about whom she has been talking in many interviews. She was extremely close to him and it was his dream to see her in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Her brother was battling COVID and had many other complications. He breathed his last today.

Nikki shared a very heart-breaking post for her brother where she captioned it saying that this news has come as big shock to her and she is going to miss him every day and that if love could cure anyone, then he would have never lost this battle.

Well, the situation is really bad, and TellyChakkar requests its readers to please be careful, alert, take all precautions, follow every protocol, and step out only when it's necessary.

Condolences to the family, and stay strong, Nikki.

