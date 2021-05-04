Nikki Tamboli’s brother passes away battling COVID and other health complications

MUMBAI: The entire nation is fighting with the second wave of COVID -2019 and every working sector to human is affected by this sudden hit of COVID again.

Many people are losing their life owing to this virus and the government and doctors are working hard to battle this situation.

Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house had a major loss today in the morning owing to COVID.

The actress lost her elder brother this morning about whom she has been talking in many interviews of how she is so close to him and how it was his dream to see her in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Her brother was battling with COVID and also, he had many other complications and after battling all of them he breath is last today.

Nikki shared a very heart-breaking post for her brother where she captioned it saying that this news as come as big shock to her and she is going to miss him every day and that if love could cure anyone then he would have never lost this battle.

Well, the situation is really bad outside, and Tellychakkar requests its readers to please be careful, alert and take all precautions, follow every protocol and step out only when it's necessary.

Condolences to the family, and stay strong Nikki.

