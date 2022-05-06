Nilu Kohli opens up on why her show 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' is going off air

Actress Nilu Kohli, who is currently seen essaying the role of Anjali Mathur in TV show 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar', reveals being shocked on the news about her show going off air.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 16:00
Nilu Kohli

MUMBAI : Actress Nilu Kohli, who is currently seen essaying the role of Anjali Mathur in TV show 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar', reveals being shocked on the news about her show going off air.

The show, which was launched on March 7, will wind up on June 24.

She says: "I became part of the show because I loved the concept of the show. But after the show aired, with time after almost 30 episodes, we lost the originality. And then it became overall a kitchen drama. I was really taken back and shocked initially but one has to come across the reality and move on. As an artiste it is my duty to give it my best shot and I did."

Nilu Kohli has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now. She has acted in many TV shows like 'Naamkarann', 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Maddam Sir', 'Choti Sardarni' among others.

The actress says she will miss her reel family. "I enjoy acting in stories which are aired to bring new sunshine in our society. And educate viewers for a good reason. I recently essayed the mother of three daughters out of which the eldest one has a dark complexion and the story is about her struggle," she shares about the show.

And adds: "But at the end of the day the fate of the show is decided by a team and that's beyond me but I will miss shooting with my reel family as we became very close. I'm going to miss our off screen fun on set like enjoying meals together. We shared a strong bond. And the production house was really great to work with.'

Nilu also acted in many Bollywood films like 'Hindi Medium', 'Housefull 2', and 'Patiala House'.

SUGAR Cosmetics raises $50 mn fund led by L Catterton

SOURCE : IANS 

Nilu Kohli Anjali Mathur Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Naamkarann Mere Angne Mein Maddam Sir Choti Sardarni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 16:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
MUMBAI: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says that from the time she started acting, she had a dream of working with...
Expressing or exploring emotions has nothing to do with age: Vaishnavi Ganatra
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Ganatra is currently seen as the youngest of the Sharma clan, Priya Sharma, in Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh...
'Imlie' fame Ritu Chaudhry Seth on being part of short film 'Infertility'
MUMBAI : Ritu Chaudhry Seth is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Right from 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu...
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan tests COVID positive
MUMBAI: The spike in COVID cases is rapidly increasing in the country and many people are getting affected by the virus...
'Anek': Sushil Pandey on playing undercover agent, reuniting with Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha
MUMBAI : Actor Sushil Pandey, best known for his work in 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Jolly LLB 1 and 2', web series 'Inside...
Nissar Khan on making a comeback to 'Crime Patrol 2.0'
MUMBAI : Well-known actor Nissar Khan is excited to join the cast of crime-based TV show 'Crime Patrol 2.0'. He is seen...
Recent Stories
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
Latest Video