Nima Denzongpa: Shocking! Manya doubts Nima and questions her about what she is hiding

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her life and moves to another state. 20 years later, we see Nima, a mother of 3 daughters, also helping raise Krish, Virat’s son, while working in the Goenka household.

In the previous episode, Nima would see Priyal hugging Virat and she would be shocked to see that he is getting so close to her. That’s when Nima would start investigating Virat as she would get suspicious about him.

On the other hand, she would get his driving license where the name would say Roy and that’s when she would come to know that he is an imposter and she would be shocked and wonder where the real Virat is.

In the upcoming episode, Virat will act very strangely in front of the family members; he will ask for a cold drink something he hasn’t asked for before.

Also read - Nima Denzongpa: Mysterious! Scared Nima and Manya fail to show Virat proof of what’s been happening in the house, Virat puzzled

Nima’s relative will be worried about her as she would wonder who would want to kill Nima and Virat.

Whereas Nima has got some proof against the imposter Roy and she goes to the temple to call on that number and expose him.

That’s when Manya will question Nima and ask her what she is hiding from her and she should tell her the truth.

Nima will be caught off guard and would not know how to react.

It will be interesting to see what Nima would tell Manya and if she would she say the truth to her about Virat.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Nima Denzongpa: Finally! Nima and Virat go on their honeymoon