Nimai Bali to feature in Sony TV's Mere Sai 

Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

The show has managed to win several hearts with the storyline which is simply inspiring and also gives a positive message.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that popular TV actor Nimai Bali is set to enter the hit show.

Nimai Bali is a well-known actor who is mostly seen in mythological roles. The actor was last seen portraying the role of Ugrapat in Tv serial RadhaKrishn and Shankaracharya in the serial Devi Adi Parashakti.

The show has already witnessed a lot of great actors being a part of it, Nimai being the latest one.

Mere Sai also stars actors like Tushar Dalvi who plays Sai's character, Kishori Godbole, Anang Desai, Bhupindder Bhoopii, Siddhant Karnick among others.

Well, the actor's entry is surely going to bring with it an interesting track on the show.

