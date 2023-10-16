Nimisha Vakharia and Aishwarya Khare share their views on the auspicious festival Navratri

MUMBAI :The auspicious festival of Navratri has kickstarted a day ago and everyone is in a celebratory mood.

Our favourite celebrities too are enjoying this festival.

Popular TV stars share their views on Navratri and how they celebrate it:

Nimisha Vakharia, who essays the role of Manorama in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti said, “Navaratri is a festival close to my heart as a Gujarati. It's not just about dancing and celebrating; it's about our culture, traditions, and the sense of unity it brings. During Navaratri, the whole community comes together to revel in the festivities. I vividly remember my childhood, I used to go for garba all 9 days, and go shopping with my mom for the most beautiful Chaniya Choli and colourful jewellery. Those outfits were a symbol of the vibrant spirit of Navaratri. We now do nine days of puja at home with all the decorations and then Kanjak Puja. While I may not attend garba events every night for all nine days, but I make a sincere effort to go at least three days every year without fail. It's not just about the dance; it's about preserving our heritage and passing it on to the next generation."

Aishwarya Khare, who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi said, “The way we have celebrated Navaratri is very different from how it is celebrated in Bhopal. Over there, on the very first day, my mom does the Kalash Sthapna and fasts for all 9 days. However, since I moved to Mumbai, I have noticed the enthusiasm people have for dressing up and going to play Garba, which is truly amazing. As a child, I would always look forward to Ashtami, my favourite day of Navaratri, when I could enjoy my favourite prasad - Halwa, Kala Chana, and Puri. This year, I am excited to attend some Garba events in the city with my Bhagya Lakshmi co-stars. Wishing you all a happy Navaratri!"