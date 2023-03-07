Nimisha Vakharia to play Shakti’s colorful Gujarati chachi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has joined hands with Studio LSD Productions yet again to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'. Starring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti respectively, the first promo of the show has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. With a lot of intrigue around the show, its plot and news of prominent actors playing the key characters, the viewers are getting eager by the day for the show to premiere.

Adding to the excitement around the show, renowned television actress Nimisha Vakharia has been roped in to play an interesting part in the show. She will be seen in an all-new vibrant avatar of Manorama – aunt to the leading lady Shakti. She is authoritative, blunt by nature and does not mince her words. In fact, her presence is anticipated to introduce numerous unexpected twists and turns in the show.

Nimisha Vakharia said, “I’m thrilled to have bagged the role of Manorama in an exciting show like Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. She is a colorful Gujarati character who’ll bring a lot of fun to the show. She is the one who calls the shots at home … As a mother, she cares first about her own children before she thinks of the lead protagonist – her niece Shakti who has been thrust on her as a responsibility.”

She further added, “Since Manorama has a funny side to her, I'm glad that I'm back in my comfort zone with this amazing role after a while. Hopefully, the audiences will love me in this avatar.”

While Nimisha is enthusiastic about bagging this show, viewers will surely be hooked on to their television screens as they will witness the beautiful journey of Shiv and Shakti.

Stay tuned, as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is all set to premiere starting 3rd July, at 07:30 pm, every day, only on Zee TV!