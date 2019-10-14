News

Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung's boyfriend Keith gets an offer to become a real-life playboy

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung’s boyfriend Keith, who is a choreographer, has received a shocking offer. He has been contacted by a girl for a real-life playboy job. 

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a message from one of his followers that was more of an offer to become a playboy in real life. An excerpt from the long message to Keith read, “I am up coming model and working in add agency… I like your body and personality… if you wish to do a play boy job you can try… Mera ek friend hai jo Mumbai mein rehta hai who aapko jidhar aap rehte honge udhar aapko kam dega ya to all over India aapko kaam dilwayega.” 

A shocked Keith replied to the same by writing, “Unbelievable for me.” 

