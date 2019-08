MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular daily soap Nimki Vidhayak is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.



Nimki's life is going to change when she encounters Mintu, who is Babbu's lookalike.



Nimki is shocked when the person she believes to be Babbu introduces himself as Mintu.



Nimki then plans to take advantage of this.



She intenda to use Mintu as Babbu and turn things in her favour.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.