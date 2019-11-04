News

Nimki Vidhayak’s Abhishek Sharma gets injured on the set

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 01:19 PM

MUMBAI: Abhishek Sharma is known for the show, Nimki Vidhayak. While shooting for the show, he ended up injuring himself. 

According to a report in Times Of India, the actor met with an accident while shooting for the show recently. He had to immediately stop shooting and rush to a hospital as a piece of glass pierced his wrist when he broke a glass while shooting a scene for the show.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek said, “I had to enact a scene where I crush a glass of water in my hand in frustration. It was a normal scene, but I got a deep cut on my right wrist when the glass pieces fell on it. I had to be taken to the hospital as it started bleeding profusely. I got eight-nine stitches on my wrist. I won’t be able to shoot for the show for another week as I’m in pain and my movements are also restricted.”

What added to his woes is that his family, including his parents, wife and brother had come to see him shoot for the show that day. “It is unfortunate that all this happened at a time when my family was around and they could not see me shoot,” added the actor. 

Tags > Nimki Vidhayak, Abhishek Sharma, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days