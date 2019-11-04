Nimki Vidhayak’s Abhishek Sharma gets injured on the set

MUMBAI: Abhishek Sharma is known for the show, Nimki Vidhayak. While shooting for the show, he ended up injuring himself.

According to a report in Times Of India, the actor met with an accident while shooting for the show recently. He had to immediately stop shooting and rush to a hospital as a piece of glass pierced his wrist when he broke a glass while shooting a scene for the show.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek said, “I had to enact a scene where I crush a glass of water in my hand in frustration. It was a normal scene, but I got a deep cut on my right wrist when the glass pieces fell on it. I had to be taken to the hospital as it started bleeding profusely. I got eight-nine stitches on my wrist. I won’t be able to shoot for the show for another week as I’m in pain and my movements are also restricted.”

What added to his woes is that his family, including his parents, wife and brother had come to see him shoot for the show that day. “It is unfortunate that all this happened at a time when my family was around and they could not see me shoot,” added the actor.