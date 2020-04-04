Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Meher of Choti Sarrdaarni reveals her RELATIONSHIP STATUS

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur is ruling the television screens with her performance as Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni. She received a lot of applause for her performance, and the fans love to see her chemistry with Param which the main plot of the serial.

The actress, in a very small span of time has gained a massive fan following. One of the best qualities of the actress is that she is an open book to her fans and she doesn’t hide anything about her life.

The actress got chatty with Tellychakkar where she spoke about her journey, about equation with co-stars and her idea of being in love.

When asked her if she is in a relationship with anyone, the actress quickly replied that she is single, and she is that kind of a person, who when falls in love will be open about it, rather than hiding it, as she is a diehard romantic person in real life.

She further stated that she is looking for someone who is honest, selfless and self – made.

We hope that Nimrit will find her love soon, and would announce the good news to the world.

