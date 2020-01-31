Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s elegance in Chhoti Sardarrni’s BTS video is unmissable

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen as Meher in Colors' show, Chhoti Sardarrni. The actress is playing the role of a sardarrni in the show and fans are loving her for it. Also, Nimrit and Avinesh Rekhi's fresh pairing has done wonders.

Nimrit has developed a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to her wonderful posts that she keeps sharing with her fans.

And now, Nimrit has shared a BTS video where she is seen rehearsing for a scene under someone’s direction. The actress is looking extremely beautiful as she is all decked up in a heavy designer outfit with exquisite jewellery.

Take a look at the video:

Nimrit's video proves that she is one stunning diva and her beauty can lighten up the screen.

On the work front, before making her big TV debut with Chhoti Sardarnni, Nimrit was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India 2018. Then she started working in music videos. She starred in the video, Masstani, sung by B Praak in 2018.