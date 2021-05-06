Nine TV shows wrap up Goa shoot to return to Mumbai after Goa govt cancels permission

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) cancelled permissions that were given for film and TV serial shootings in Goa, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. After this decision by the ESG, Goa government's nodal agency that grants permission for commercial shootings; there was chaos in the television fraternity.

Nine TV shows relocated to Goa after shootings were stalled in Maharashtra last month and they are left with no choice but to wrap up and return to Mumbai. The hunt for new locations has already begun. The shows that shifted base to Goa are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua.

A few days back, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced a lockdown till May 3, but TV shoots were allowed to continue because they were filming in resorts and villas. However, now with rising cases, the Goa government decided to put a stop to all shootings for now.

' Producers need to look for locations which are less crowded'

We spoke to Amir Jaffer, producer of Tujh Se Hai Hai Raabta, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Qurbaan Hua about this. He said, "We have stopped shooting and are wrapping up. Mostly, all producers will have to return to Mumbai because there is no option now. We have a bank of episodes for another week, so till that time we will hunt for a new location. We need to look for areas which are less crowded now."

Meanwhile, actors haven't received any official intimation on this from production houses. Neil Bhatt, lead actor of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, said, "We haven't been informed about the wrap up. We are still in the resort." Shraddha Arya, lead actress of Kundali Bhagya said, "I have heard of the new rule, but we haven't been informed anything. We shot today for a few hours. We will wait and watch till we receive further information."

'There will be major losses, but health comes first'

When we reached out to Antonio Costa, President of the All Goa Line Producers Association, he said, "Whatever scheduled shoots were taking place, have been put on hold, as of 1 pm on Thursday. They've packed up and some of them are planning to move to Daman or Diu, since these two union territories are still open. These are shoots that are being handled by the line producers registered with us. There are a lot of other shoots taking place, which do not go through the loop, and which we term as illegal. They are out of our control. Whichever shoots were in the control of ESG and our association have been cancelled."

A few line producers from Goa, working on a couple of TV shows, also expressed their concerns. Shiva Naik, a line producer, said, "We wrapped up or called off whatever movie and web series that were being shot in the state, last month itself, since the second wave hit and cases were rising. Health is of utmost importance. Only TV show shoots were going on, which are cancelled now. I think we need to take it easy for a while and start work only once the situation gets better."

Sandeep Kotecha, who was working with production units of three TV shows in Goa, pointed out to the losses that everyone will incur. "It's going to be a major loss. And this will result in long term effects since the situation doesn't seem to be getting better," he said.



Credits: TOI