Nirbhay Wadhwa bags Dangal TV’s Crime Alert

Sources have it that actor Nirbhay Wadhwa of Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman fame will also be seen in Crime Alert.

Nirbhay is known for his stints in Qayamat Ki Raat, Vignharta Ganesha, Karamphal Daata Shani among various others.

We couldn’t connect with Nirbhay for a comment.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

Apart from Crime Alert, Dangal TV has many other intriguing daily soaps like Aye Mere Humsafar, Prem Bandhan among others.

