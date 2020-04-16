Nirbhay Wadhwa gets nervous on the sets of &TV's Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

MUMBAI: Known for his immaculate performances across television and theatre, actor Nirbhay Wadhwa has never failed to win the hearts of his viewers when it comes to portraying the most challenging mythological roles. An acting skill that comes naturally to him, Nirbhay has always essayed roles where male and female actors are the supporting cast. He has never worked with a lead protagonist in any of his previous shows. However, all of this changed when Nirbhay recently experienced a first with &TV’s show, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. It is for the first time that Nirbhay who plays Bali in the show will be seen with a lead female actor. The actor has been paired opposite television actress, Priti Gandwani who essays the character of Bali’s wife, Tara.

While the actor easily blends into every character, he takes up by making it his own, it was quite interesting to learn that he experienced nervousness when he was informed that he will be paired against a female co-actor. A shy personality at heart, the actor initially dealt with bringing the perfect chemistry of a husband and a wife on-screen and had to go for multiple takes to get several scenes right. “It was a rather uneasy feeling for me to play the husband and bring out the required traits of my character since I had never experienced what it was like to work with a female co-star. I have always worked in shows where they were the supporting cast. So, learning that I will be playing a husband to my wife got me a little nervous. Bali has a rather violent behaviour not just towards the people of his kingdom but also with his wife. It was difficult to present this side of mine considering how shy I felt to shoot our scenes together. It was slightly intimidating at first and took a while for me to adapt to the new change, but over due course of time I got a hang of the character when I started conversing with Priti in between shots and breaks to develop a rapport that we both required for our roles. Our scenes come out beautifully now and I am glad I could get rid of the nervousness!”

Priti being the outgoing co-star that she is has patiently worked at Nirbhay’s pace to ease his discomfort. The actors share a rather cordial relation on set and are often seen rehearsing their dialogues together. The upcoming episode of Kahat Hanunam Jai Shri Ram will narrate the most fascinating tale of how Lord Hanuman reached out to the sun considering it to be a ripe juicy mango. What follows is a fight between Rahu and Hanuman, but will the latter survive without an injury?