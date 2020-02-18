Nirmal Choudhary to enter Star Plus’ Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

MUMBAI: Gul Khan’s Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles has been highly appreciated by masses. From the time of its launch the show has been fairing well on rating charts.

The Four Lions’ production, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka tells the story of a rich magician Aman, who is cursed and possessed by a jinn. However, he develops the strength to fight back after Roshni enters his life. The show recently completed 80 episodes.

Soon, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka will witness a new entry. Actor Nirmal Choudhary, who has been part of shows like Tenali Rama, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Navrangi Re and others, has been roped in for the show.

We could not get through Nirmal for a comment.

The show will also witness entry of another actress named Apoorva Singh Chaudhary, who is known for her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

