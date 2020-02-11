News

Nisha Nagpal and Abhay Shankar bag Star Plus’ Nazar 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ Nazar 2.

Recently, producer Gul Khan announced the closure of Nazar while Nazar 2 would soon hit the Television screens.

As per reports Shruti Sharma of Gathbandhan fame has been roped in as the female lead in Nazar 2 while TellyChakkar.com broke the news about Tara From satara fame Sheezan Mohammad bagging the show as the male lead. (Read here: Sheezan Mohammad to play the lead in Nazar 2)

We also informed our viewers that Antara Biswas aka Monalisa and Sumit Kaul is being considered to be retained in the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that TellyChakkar.com have laid its hand on the names of two of the very important actors who will be seen in Nazar 2.

Nisha Nagpal of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Begusarai fame has bagged Nazar 2 and will be seen essaying an important character. Nisha made her debut with Qubool Hai as Tannu but had to discontinue the role because of her health issues. Since then, she seems to have been a favourite to Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Production as she was seen in several projects produced by them like Tanhaiya, Dil Bole Oberoi and Arjun.

Abhay Shankar who is known for his stints in Swaha, Lapataganj and Anu Damini will join the cast of the show and will have a pivotal role to portray.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

