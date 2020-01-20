Nishant Challanges Abir Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke 20th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Menakshi tells Police that as soon as Abir gets married realease Parul but only after my call. She tells everyone that abir is on his way Menakshi tells girl to gets ready. Abir is back he ask for Parul masi Menakshi tells him I told you that she will be here if you do what I say. He tells her that how he can get married to someone whom he don’t know she tells her that its ok for her until her name is not Mishti. Abir tells her that for no reason you put masi in jail she again tells hi that she did that to put some preasure on him.Menakshi tells Abir that she don’t want Mishti to be with Abir and she can do anything to stop him getting Married to Mishti.Firstly I used Kunal to blackmail you and now Parul I made false complaint of her to trap you. Abir takes out his Phone and shows Menakshi that Kunal is on vediocall in front of Police officer, Kunal tells Police officer that this case is fake and release Parul from jail. Menakshi is shocked to learn abot Abir’s trap and he tells her that he will not maryy anyone else expect Mishti because he loves her. Everyone is worried by Mishti’s absence, Rajashri ask her were she was Kuhu supports Mishti Jasmit taunts her if she is suffocated in this house then go and stay with your father. Mishti tells her family that she went to meet Abir . she says Abir wanted to talk to me . Jasmit tells everyone that she still loves Abir Nishant tells Jasmit to stop let her talk. Rajshir ask her what did she talk to her She explain that she will marry Nishant and she is very firm on her decision. Kunal informs Kuhu that Parul is out ,Parul is crying Kunal is proud of Abir , Parul is worried about how to start conversation with her son. Menakshi gets angry on her failure, She tells her dad if Abir brings Mishti in this house then I will leave this house forever. Kunal and Parul reach home. Abir takes Ketki away to make chai asking Kunal to bring Parul inside. Parul says she will go inside herself. She steps in the house crying and is about to fall but Kunal holds her. Nanu and Abir smile looking at them.

Vishambharnat comes in Mishti’s room and asks her why she went to meet Abir. Mishti tells him I will say sorry to Jasmeet. Vishambharnat asks her for what she will apologize to a mother who is worried about her son’s future since Abir could come back again. Parul asks Abir if he will see Mishti he says yes and she ask reason behind he getting angry he says he is jealous of Nishant but don’t worry he will certainly make Mishti realise that she only love him, Vishambharnat warns Mishti that she will be the one to be blamed if Nishant’s heart breaks. He leaves followed by Rajshri. Varsha makes Mishti understand that their family will break if something happens to this alliance. Abir tells Parul that Mishti will ruin his, her own and Nishant’s lives with this marriage so she has to stop.Later Abir and Nishant meet and Abir asks him not to get married to Mishti. Nishant laughs and says that he should say this to Mishti. Abir starts talking about Mishti and the times she tried talking to him but he didn’t listen to him. He tells Nishant that Mishti may forgive him soon and he will get hurt but he knows that they love each other so why he accepted to marry her.

Nishant replies that she agreed to marry him too and reminds him how he broke her heart and he had to bring her out of that darkness. Abir says he deserves a second chance because Mishti still loves him and he loves her too but Nishant doesn’t listen to him and says he is a better choice than him for Mishti. They take all this as a challenge. Nishant asks Abir to go away from their life but Abir refuses and says that this story will always remain his and Mishti’s.