Nishant Malkani: Some actors stand on stools to give shots with me

It is safe to say that the first thing that you notice about actor Nishant Malkani is his height. The actor is 6ft 2 inches and loves getting complimented for his height. “Whenever people meet me, the first thing they notice about me is my height, and many of them say that they feel small and tiny around me. I don't mind that and I actually like it. People tell me that I don't look so tall on screen, but how do I tell them that it is all about the cameras and some actors also stand on stools to give shots of standing next to me,” he says.

He adds, “It is difficult for heroines to match my height. A lot of people when they are casting heroines for me, the basic criteria is that the heroine should be of 5'5 or 5'6 inch so that with the heals she can be of 5'8 in height.”

Well, you’ll be surprised that it doesn’t run in the family. “My parents are not at all tall, both of my mom and dad are around 5'1 and 5'2. People get really surprised to see that they are my mom and dad. I just tell them that I have been blessed by God with a good height and I just got a good hand from God when he was distributing heights. It's always nice to see people and their surprised expressions!” he says.

Thanks to his height, funny experiences happen on the set as well. “Small experiences happen every day but when I am on my shooting set, the ceiling of the set which is around 7ft tall, sometimes there is a tape or something else on the wall and if it is seen while shooting, the cameraman asks the team to remove it as it does not looks good on screen and everyone runs around to bring stools. I tell them to wait as I just raise my hands and ankles a little bit and I pull it off and everybody says that it's a nice gift to have on the sets. This a special experience, I help out a lot in shoots!” he says.