Nishant Malkani's belated birthday celebrations!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 10:52 AM

Although it was a belated birthday for actor Nishant Malkani, he celebrated it with quite a bash recently. The actor turned a year older on the 1st of September but he couldn't throw a bash due to ganpati and hectic shoot schedules.

The actor celebrated his birthday amongst his close pals from the industry. Celebrities present included Kanika Maan, Dalljiet Kaur, Rehaan Roy, Sehrish Ali, Gia Manek, Sandeep Sickand , Siddarth Nigam, Manit Joura, Rehaan Roy, Aditi Sharma, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kushal Punjabi, Jaskaran Singh and Ridheema Tiwari , Shweta Mahadik, Rashmi Gupta, Piyush Sahadev, Iqbal Khan, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet.

Actors Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta also made an appearance. "It was a delight to see so many friends turn up despite the heavy rains. I enjoy partying with my close pals, which is why I decided to throw a party this year. Birthdays are one occasion which one must celebrate. Work hard but party harder is my mantra, atleast in case of birthday celebrations!" he says.

The gusts danced the night away and the party went on till wee hours of the morning. Now, that's the way to party! right?

Nishant Malkhani celebrates his birthday!

