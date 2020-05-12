Nishkarsh from Vighnaharta Ganesh acing his dancing skills

MUMBAI: Dance is an art form which does not only keep you fit but is also one of the best ways to express yourself. Nishkarsh Dixit, who plays the role of Lord Ganesha in Sony Entertainment’s mythological drama Vighnaharta Ganesh is keeping himself updated about dance forms. He is learning many dance forms with the help of YouTube.

Nishkarsh has always been vocal about his love for dance. He decided to make the most of his free time by learning new and different dance forms with the help of YouTube tutorials. He is learning freestyle, tap dance, locking, popping, and a few others. He gives 1-2 hrs every day to learn a new dance form. Not only that, he also believes dance would help him remain fit as it is one of the best exercises someone can do.

Nishkarsh while expressing his love for dance, he said “ For a long time I wanted to enroll myself into different dance classes. But due to work schedule and school, I didn’t get much time to do that, but now when I have some time for myself, I decided to delve into this. Today internet is the best medium to learn whatever you want, so why not dancing. I am really enjoying this time as I can learn things which I wanted to do since a long time.

