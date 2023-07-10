"Nishtha Sharma, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Contestant, Lands Golden Chance to Perform at Udit Narayan's Upcoming Concert"

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The show commenced on a melodious note as contestants from all corners of the country auditioned for a coveted spot in the top twelve of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. And now, the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for singing every week. While the show's refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers have been having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances’ week after week.



This weekend, music legends Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be seen gracing the show as special guests on the '90s Special' episode. Amidst impressive performances from all contestants, it was Nishtha Sharma's rendition of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' that left everyone spellbound. Her sensational voice captivated not only the judges but also special guest Udit Narayan, who was so impressed that he offered her a chance to perform in one of his upcoming concerts.



Udit Narayan said, “According to me, a song can take various forms, yet at its core, it remains a song. To truly honor a song, it's crucial for a singer to interpret it correctly. You sang exceptionally well today. I am so captivated by your voice that I would be delighted to hear you sing again, hence today, on this stage, I would like to request you to please join me to sing in one of my concerts.”



Well, that’s indeed a golden opportunity for a singer!



While Nishtha won everyone’s hearts with her wonderful performance, wait till you watch all the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants' performances in the ‘90s special’ episode.



