"Nishtha Sharma, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Contestant, Lands Golden Chance to Perform at Udit Narayan's Upcoming Concert"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 17:18
Abhijeet

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The show commenced on a melodious note as contestants from all corners of the country auditioned for a coveted spot in the top twelve of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. And now, the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for singing every week. While the show's refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers have been having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances’ week after week.
 
This weekend, music legends Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be seen gracing the show as special guests on the '90s Special' episode. Amidst impressive performances from all contestants, it was Nishtha Sharma's rendition of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' that left everyone spellbound. Her sensational voice captivated not only the judges but also special guest Udit Narayan, who was so impressed that he offered her a chance to perform in one of his upcoming concerts.
 
Udit Narayan said, “According to me, a song can take various forms, yet at its core, it remains a song. To truly honor a song, it's crucial for a singer to interpret it correctly. You sang exceptionally well today. I am so captivated by your voice that I would be delighted to hear you sing again, hence today, on this stage, I would like to request you to please join me to sing in one of my concerts.” 
 
Well, that’s indeed a golden opportunity for a singer!
 
While Nishtha won everyone’s hearts with her wonderful performance, wait till you watch all the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants' performances in the ‘90s special’ episode.
 
Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 90s special episode this Saturday and Sunday at 9pm, only on Zee TV!
 

Nishtha Sharma Sa re ga ma pa Udit Narayan Zee TV Himesh Reshammiya Neeti Mohan Anu Malik Aditya Narayan Abhijeet Bhattacharya  TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 17:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
Sriti
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
Deepinder
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
Jennifer
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget to participate in the show?
Fahmaan Khan
Interesting: Fahmaan Khan opens up replacing Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
Neha Pendse
Must Read: Neha Pendse opens up on her friendship going sour with Dipika Kakar post Bigg Boss 12!