Nitesh Tiwari directs Amitabh Bachchan from home for KBC 12

MUMBAI: The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are now open for the audience. Amitabh Bachchan in a self-shot video from home announced the same in a new promo.

Every year, KBC comes up with a new campaign. This year, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari came up with the tagline 'Har Cheez Ko Break Lag Sakta Hai... Sapno Ko Nahi'. Nitesh spoke to a media portal about the same. Here are a few excerpts.

Where did the theme 'nothing can stop people from dreaming' stem from? Was the lockdown the inspiration behind it?

The thought basically came out from our lives. Given the situation, we all are in and what we normally do is we take realities of life and bring them back to KBC. Me and my writer we have conceptualised this ad and it comes from the fact that we have also not stopped working as writers, as directors. We all went on a temporary break to understand the situation we all are in amid lockdown, and later on, all of us started finding innovative ways to continue doing our work instead of doing nothing. It is a universal thought I feel. We wanted to send out positive vibes. KBC is not just a game show, it is about dreams.

Do you feel the pressure to come up with innovative themes and campaigns every year?

We have now got used to taking this pressure. Initially, yes, it was a little difficult to come up with new ideas for the same show you have been a part of for many years. It is always a pressure. Now, we have started taking as it comes. Now, every year, we just pray and hope it strikes a chord with the audience.

Directing Big B from home must have been difficult. How was this virtual direction experience?

Honestly, this is the first time I have done something like this. What happens is it is good to know what the situation is because then as a writer you can write responsibly. Given the limitations, we consciously wrote a script that was simple to shoot. So, half of the job was done at the script level. Having said that, it is still a challenging task to direct an actor of Amitabh Bachchan's stature sitting at home. But what made it easy for us is the sheer enthusiasm that Mr. Bachchan shows. He also loves challenges. His enthusiasm is still childhood. So, he was very happy to do it and call and know what exactly needs to be done.

Credits: Pinkvilla