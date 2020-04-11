Niti desires to have a boyfriend like Parth’s character Manan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor rose to fame with their performances in the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their characters Manik and Nandini became very popular and were loved by one and all. The duo became household names and have a massive fan following.

Every actor has their fan clubs who go miles for them making them feel special.

During this quarantine time, Niti came live and revealed about her chemistry with Parth.

The young lady said that when she watched Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan she couldn’t believe her eyes to how two people can have such good chemistry.

She said that she knows that she can never share this kind of chemistry with anyone and now she realises why the fans miss their chemistry so much.

She also said that she will come soon live along with Parth, and she loved season 3.

She further stated that she would like to have a boyfriend like Manan in real life too.

The fans really miss Niti and Parth together and have commented saying that they would like to see them together back on screen soon.

They are considered as one of the best iconic pair on television.

