Is Niti Taylor all set to walk down to aisle with beau Parikshit Bawa in February?

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Niti Taylor is one of the well-known faces of the Telly world. The diva has a huge fan following and has won hearts with her bubbly nature and acting prowess. We all known Niti is engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa and is currently enjoying every bit of her courtship period ever since then.



And now, the latest we hear is that the actress is all set to walk down the aisle soon. Yes, you heard it right! Niti will be reportedly getting married on 20, February 2020.



Well, the wedding news about the actress started doing the rounds after she had shared a video from her extended birthday celebration and said that it’s her last birthday as ‘Miss Niti Taylor’. This had got all her fans super excited about her wedding. However, it seems, the actress wants to keep her wedding news under wraps.



When the actress was quizzed about the big news, Niti told, "Wait for February to know whether it’s true or not.”



Niti's answer has surely made us curious and now we can't wait for her big day.



