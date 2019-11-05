News

Niti Taylor attempts SOMETHING DIFFERENT and it will leave you SPELL BOUND!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 11:49 AM

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor may not be seen much on television these days but she definitely keeps us entertained by her various social media posts!

It was only a while back that Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about the actress getting married. As much as Niti did not want to convey it to the media, she soon put up posts on social media where she seemed happy to make it official with Parikshit Bawa.

Parikshit went down on one knee as he proposed to her on stage. They later had a cake-cutting ceremony and danced together.

Niti and Parikshit were school friends but had lost touch for several years. They reconnected on Instagram a few months ago, and the rest, as they say, is history! She has now been socializing with her many friends and chatting over coffee and pizza these days going by her social media posts.

And now, she danced on a Punjabi number which was apparently her first attempt. She mentioned that she danced after long and she loves dancing. She leant and recorded the song in two hours. 

View this post onInstagram
Get your Happy Face ON When in doubt dance it out Mainu Lengha Laide Mehnga Jeya Marjaneya, Aine PaiseDas Tu Kithe Laike Jaane Aa @ijassmanak Choreography and dance - @malhotrautsavThank you @kamna90 @i_uditarora for the super duper edit#firsttimeattempt#dancedaftersolong#dowhatyoulove P.s - Learnt and recorded in2 hours #notbad

Apost shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on

 Wayto go Niti!
Tags > Niti Taylor, Parikshit Bawa, TellyChakkar,

