Niti Taylor gives a sneak at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are all set to step in to play the leads to take the legacy of the show forward.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:11
Niti Taylor gives a sneak at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers fell in love with the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

ALSO READ:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor to pass away before the leap

The show is taking a generation leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are all set to step in to play the leads to take the legacy of the show forward.

Niti is set to play the role of Prachi Kapoor and Ranndeep will play the role of Raghav. Niti is quite active on social media and often takes to social media sites to share new updates about her personal and professional life as well. She took to Instagram to share a first look of her and Randeep on the sets together. Check it out: 

Meanwhile, on the show, Actress Shubhaavi Choksey’s character Nandini Kapoor, who essays the main antagonist in the show, will not be seen in the show post the leap. She was earlier set to stay even after the leap but a sudden change in plans will see her character die in the show.

Thus, Ram, Priya, and Nandini Kapoor will mostly be seen dying in an accident. A source close to the show said, “Shubhaavi had not taken long to say yes to the leap. In fact, she was overjoyed that she is holding on. She is yet to overcome this sudden change of decision. She is putting up a brave front but is disappointed.”

The source further added, “But then, that's an Indian television. Yahan serial ki kahaani ek pal mein badal jaati hai. Shubhaavi is not new to the medium, and she will understand that whatever Ekta and the channel have done is in the best interests of the show.”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside

Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Nakkul Mehta Disha Parmar Alfiya Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Niti Taylor Aanchal Khurana Ajay Nagrath TellyChakkar Prachi kapoor Ranndeep Rai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu feels indebted to Tanisha, gets into a challenge with Ayaan
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohan shocked to see Abhimanyu is this state, gives him sleeping pills to calm down
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu feels suffocated with Pakhi’s behavior
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
MUMBAI :Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological. There is a show titled Nath –...
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
MUMBAI :Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of...
Recent Stories
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
Indian Idol Season 13: Kriti Sanon reveals the special message that Shivam Singh had sent her on social media
Indian Idol Season 13: Kriti Sanon reveals the special message that Shivam Singh had sent her on social media
Exclusive! Sandiip Sickand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is titled Chasni?
Exclusive! Sandiip Sickand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is titled Chasni?
Ved to releaseZee TV is all set to strewith deleted scenes, Genelia and Ritesh to have a Love Song in the new version, Read More
Zee TV is all set to strengthen its early pre-primetime with 2 new shows - Lag Ja Gale and Maitree!
Take a Sneak-Peek into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhinav or Jay Soni’s Typical Gujarati Meals for the day
Take a Sneak-Peek into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhinav or Jay Soni’s Typical Gujarati Meals for the day
Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to collaborate with Sonakshi Sinha for a project?
Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to collaborate with Sonakshi Sinha for a project?