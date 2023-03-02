Niti Taylor gives a sneak at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers fell in love with the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show is taking a generation leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are all set to step in to play the leads to take the legacy of the show forward.

Niti is set to play the role of Prachi Kapoor and Ranndeep will play the role of Raghav. Niti is quite active on social media and often takes to social media sites to share new updates about her personal and professional life as well. She took to Instagram to share a first look of her and Randeep on the sets together. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the show, Actress Shubhaavi Choksey’s character Nandini Kapoor, who essays the main antagonist in the show, will not be seen in the show post the leap. She was earlier set to stay even after the leap but a sudden change in plans will see her character die in the show.

Thus, Ram, Priya, and Nandini Kapoor will mostly be seen dying in an accident. A source close to the show said, “Shubhaavi had not taken long to say yes to the leap. In fact, she was overjoyed that she is holding on. She is yet to overcome this sudden change of decision. She is putting up a brave front but is disappointed.”

The source further added, “But then, that's an Indian television. Yahan serial ki kahaani ek pal mein badal jaati hai. Shubhaavi is not new to the medium, and she will understand that whatever Ekta and the channel have done is in the best interests of the show.”

