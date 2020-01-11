Niti Taylor makes yet another social media debut; reveals exciting details

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the finest actresses and is a popular face of the small screen. She is known for her amazing acting skills and beauty. The actress has been in the television industry for almost 10 years now. Niti made her TV debut at the age of 15 and then there was no looking back.



Niti has proved herself as a terrific actress in many shows including Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Ishqbaaaz, among others.



The bubbly actress has been away from the small screens since quite some time now. However, she never fails to stay connected with her fans via social media. The actress is very active on her Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following.



And now, with the New Year, Niti has set some new goals and has decided to conquer yet another social media platform, YouTube. The actress shared this good news with her fans on her Instagram account and she is very excited about it. Niti also revealed how she always wanted to do this and now she has finally fulfilled her dream.



The name of Niti's YouTube channel is 'Taylormadestories'.



The actress has asked her fans to wait for some time for this surprise and now our excitement level has increased.



Take a look at Niti's post:

View this post on Instagram Hi guys! It'sstill the new year and I'm finally getting myself to do what I'vealways wanted to....Starting my own YouTube Channel Stay tuned to know what my channel will be all about.. trailer out tomorrow #taylormadestories A postshared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on Jan10, 2020 at 4:09am PST

The trailer is out today and Niti has received a great response from her fans.



Many congratulations to Niti for her achievement!