Niti Taylor pours her heart out in a love-filled post for beau Parikshit, is wedding on cards?

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the finest actresses and a popular face of the small screen. The diva is known for her amazing acting skills and beauty and has been in the television industry for almost a decade now. Niti made her TV debut at the age of 15 and then there was no looking back.
Since a long time, there has been news about Niti getting married to fiance Parikshit Bawa. And now, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture from a beach and flaunted her big diamond ring.
Niti posted a long and loving message for her would-be-husband and we couldn't get enough of it.
Take a look at Niti's post:
View this post on Instagram
You will love again even though their last words are still dancing in your head. You will love again even though their last kiss is still lingering on your lips. You will love again even though they promised you forever and still walked away. You will love again even though your heart is still beating to the sound of their name. Because the crazy thing about love is that it always comes back. And you probably won’t recognize it at first. Because love comes back wearing different bones. Loves comes back holding you with different arms. Love comes back with brown eyes instead of blue. Love comes back when you’re not ready, and it comes back when you are. Love comes back saying “I love you” in a voice you haven’t heard before, showing you that they mean what they say with different gestures and different ways to let you know they are yours. Love comes back with quirks and hands you’ll have to learn all over again. And I know. I know that all of this means nothing right now. I know this doesn’t fix the fact that your heart is still in pieces all over your bedroom floor. I know your mind is still consumed with what ifs. I know that their eyes are the only ones you see. I know how hard it is to move on and break free. I know that this love is comfortable, even though it became toxic and unhealthy. And I know you just wanted it to be them so fucking bad. I know you thought they were The One. I know they taught you that you were capable of feeling something so raw and so strong. I know you want to keep hanging on, just in case. But you need to let go. It’s the only way to become free. It’s the only way to invite love back. Because if you don’t walk away, you risk missing the chance to meet another love again. You miss your shot at second love or third love or even fifth love. You’re keeping yourself caged in something that just isn’t meant to be. So as hard as it is, as much as it hurts, have faith in the universe and have faith in yourself that you will fall in love again. After all, you already have once️ - @parikshit.bawa “ THE ONE” (MINE) Blessed indeed with the best #staybeautiful #savethebestforlast#lifeisbeautiful #loveisbeautiful
Niti had once opened up on her marriage plans and said, “We don’t plan to get married this year. Hopefully, it should happen next year. My fiance’s job takes him to different places, while I am currently based in Mumbai.”
But now it seems Niti is all set to take wedding wows soon. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.
