Niti Taylor pours her heart out in a love-filled post for beau Parikshit, is wedding on cards?

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the finest actresses and a popular face of the small screen. The diva is known for her amazing acting skills and beauty and has been in the television industry for almost a decade now. Niti made her TV debut at the age of 15 and then there was no looking back.

Since a long time, there has been news about Niti getting married to fiance Parikshit Bawa. And now, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture from a beach and flaunted her big diamond ring.

Niti posted a long and loving message for her would-be-husband and we couldn't get enough of it.

Take a look at Niti's post:

Niti had once opened up on her marriage plans and said, “We don’t plan to get married this year. Hopefully, it should happen next year. My fiance’s job takes him to different places, while I am currently based in Mumbai.”

But now it seems Niti is all set to take wedding wows soon. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.