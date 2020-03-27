Niti Taylor REVEALS the SECRETS of her RELATIONSHIP with fiance Parikshit Bawa

MUMBAI: The popular television actress, Niti Taylor, surprised everyone by announcing her engagement. As soon as she announced the good news, her friends from the industry and fans showered her with gratulatory messages.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ishqbaaz fame actress had taken to her Instagram handle on 12 August to share a cute photo of herself with beau Parikshit Bawa. Along with the same, she wrote, "We decided on

FOREVER On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support

since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new

innings in our lives... #PARTITAYLES"

Well, now that they are together and we have seen a lot of their pictures together from the wedding rituals and ceremonies of the wedding galore, Niti, in her quarantine mode revealed a few secrets

about her relationship with Parikshit through a game she played and shared on her Instagram profile!

Answering the questions in the game, Niti also mentioned that she was the one to make the first move. She also mentioned that she is the first one to start an argument among many other answers from the quiz!

Take a look:

Isn't that cute?